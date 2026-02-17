Shocking video shows wild animal causing chaos while trapped inside bank: 'Heads up'

A deer that had found its way inside a Long Island bank flipped the office upside down as it tried to find a way to escape.

What's happening?

On X, the Suffolk County Police Department shared video footage of a wild deer after it broke into Webster Bank in Ridge, New York, through a smashed window.

The deer is seen jumping onto and off the office desks, scaling the banking counters, and throwing its body against windows in an attempt to break out.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at a Ridge bank were met with an unexpected intruder when a buck crashed through a window.



As the deer attempted to escape officers were able to safely lasso the animal and guide him to freedom.



Thanks to Seventh Precinct officers. pic.twitter.com/AQOr56nDF1 — Suffolk County Police Department (@SCPDHq) January 22, 2026

"He has antlers, so just a heads up," one officer told another as they attempted to get a hold of the panicked deer, per CBS News.

However, footage showed the wild animal escaping capture, sprinting away as soon as it felt cornered.

It wasn't until the deer found itself stuck inside a cubicle that officers managed to get a hold of its antlers. The police officers used a makeshift lasso to guide the deer back out of the window through which it had come in.

Why is this incident concerning?

While incidents of human-wildlife conflict like this one may be chalked up to freak occurrences that make for a bizarre story, these interactions are, unfortunately, part of a larger trend.

Researchers have found that human-wildlife interactions are happening more frequently, coinciding with extreme weather events, including droughts.

Limited natural resources are pushing wildlife into new areas in search of water, food, or shelter, increasing the risk of human encounters that can be dangerous or even fatal.

How to help reduce human-wildlife conflicts?

A loss of food, shelter, and resources due to human land development and changing weather patterns has driven wildlife into new areas in search of ways to survive.

Restoring lost habitats and creating dedicated conservation spaces where wildlife is safe to explore may help reduce human-wildlife conflicts while protecting species biodiversity.

Supporting public education programs can equip communities with the tools and resources to limit potential interactions with wildlife or safely navigate wildlife sightings with caution.

