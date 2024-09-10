Researchers make disturbing discovery in deep-sea corals: 'Protecting … cold-water coral reefs is vital'

Finding microplastics and evidence of human wastewater in areas that were previously thought to be untouched by such pollution is a troubling development.

A new study of deep-sea coral reefs indicates that humans may be having a much more significant impact on them than previously thought.

What's happening?

According to a report from the Irish Examiner, researchers from University College Cork were studying the deep sea coral reefs off the Irish coast in the Porcupine Bank Canyon. In doing so, they discovered microplastics and cellulosic particulates in water previously thought to be "pristine" and free from pollutants like microplastics.

It's believed that the exposure comes from runoff from wastewater, specifically from washing machines, due to the presence of rayon microfibers in the water and coral samples as well.

Why are microplastics in this region important?

Microplastics can have a profound impact on coral reefs, though the mechanisms are complex, according to a study shared by the National Institutes of Health. If they adhere to the surface of the coral, they may kill the coral from the outside by denying it the light it needs to thrive.

If microplastics are ingested by the coral, they can starve it by making it feel full without providing it any nutritional value. And because the plastic can't be digested by coral, it lingers in the digestive system longer and takes more time to process, wasting the energy the coral would need to find other, more nutritious food.

University College Cork Professor Andy Wheeler noted to the Irish Examiner that the study emphasized the need for "comprehensive exploration and conservation efforts in deep-sea environments."

Dr. Aaron Lim added: "Protecting ecosystems like cold-water coral reefs is vital as they are biodiversity hotspots and play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem."

What's being done about microplastics in the ocean?

This study is particularly well timed, per the Irish Examiner, because the UN is currently in the process of negotiating a Global Plastics Treaty. It will regulate the use and disposal of plastics to minimize their ecological impact, at every stage of the life of plastic products. With 175 countries pledging to resolve this treaty, it should go a long way toward reducing new plastic pollution in oceans around the globe.

When it comes to removing microplastics from the ocean, technologies are being developed around the world to help fight this pollution and save our seas. Australian scientists have developed an absorbent material that attracts microplastics and removes them from water.

On a local scale, if you boil and filter your tap water, there is some evidence that it can remove almost 90% of it from your drinking water. While ending plastic pollution is a daunting challenge, we're making great strides to help protect our precious water.

