Bird-watchers alarmed by sudden disappearance of familiar species: 'This year there were zero'

Bird-watchers in Oregon are sounding the alarm after an unusually quiet spring. They connected the concerning absence to severe weather conditions along the birds' migratory path.

What's happening?

Bird-watchers noticed an obvious decline in the number of bird species they observed this spring. One birder with the Bird Alliance of Oregon decided to check the information.

"When in the past, on a birdsong walk on Mount Tabor, you might come across five or six Nashville warblers; this year there were zero," said Brodie Cass Talbott, according to KLCC.

He looked at national data collected by academic researchers, and the results were startling: 43 million birds migrated through Oregon between April and May. That's a 47% drop from that period last year.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland took a look at weather patterns along the birds' migratory route. He found that cities farther south, like Phoenix and San Diego, experienced extremely dry winters.

"If they don't get those rains, then nothing's growing come springtime when the birds are moving through that region," said Colby Neuman, per KLCC.

Why are birds important?

The absence of birds along their usual migratory paths could be devastating to the ecosystems they inhabit. Birds are vital pieces of the puzzle that keep nature in balance. Not only do they act as pollinators, protecting food supplies, but they also serve as a form of pest control, eating insects.

Birds are also environmental indicators. Healthy bird populations mean a healthy ecosystem. If bird populations are in trouble, problems for other species are not long behind.

What's being done about declining bird populations?

The most important action that can be taken right now is to reduce hazards for birds. Birds face an increased risk because of habitat loss from human behavior. Maintaining green spaces is vital to keeping bird populations healthy.

"There's also a lot that we can do as individuals … including turning off lights during migration, keeping our cats indoors, planting native plants," said Cass Talbott. "We should use it as a call to action instead of a reason to despair."

