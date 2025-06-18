  • Outdoors Outdoors

Trail camera captures rare footage of elusive creature named after Charles Darwin — here are the details

by Christine Dulion
In a feel-good news story for conservation, a rarely seen Darwin's fox was recently photographed in Chile's Cutipay Wetland Nature Sanctuary. This discovery could play an important role in protecting the endangered species and preserving biodiversity in the area.

The fox was captured on a camera trap roughly 500 miles south of Santiago, according to a Miami Herald report on a government news release. While the images date back to late December, officials with the Ministry of Environment confirmed the sighting after reviewing the footage in April. Experts verified that the images showed Darwin's fox, a unique species first described by Charles Darwin himself in 1834.

Darwin's fox
Photo Credit: Chilean Ministry of Environment

This particular sighting is a big deal not only because the fox is so rare but also because it was found in a little-studied region that conservationists now believe could serve as a vital link between fragmented populations. Most of the remaining Darwin's foxes are believed to live on Chiloé Island, with a few scattered across mainland Chile. Protecting corridors such as Cutipay is essential to helping these animals move safely among habitats.

This is also a prime example of how trail cameras are transforming conservation work. These tools provide scientists with crucial insights into species' movements and health without disturbing their natural behaviors. They've also been used to monitor beaver restoration efforts in England and track the endangered Canada lynx in Minnesota and Colorado.

Smart environmental management benefits wildlife, but it protects people too. Predators such as Darwin's fox help regulate and maintain balanced ecosystems that support everything from clean water to agricultural stability. By defending natural habitats, we're also securing food systems and protecting communities.

Environment Minister Maisa Rojas praised the finding as a sign that the country's conservation policies are working — but warned that the foxes still face risks from habitat loss, unregulated construction, and roaming domestic dogs, which can spread disease and attack wildlife. That's why regional officials are pushing for greater protections in Cutipay. 

Conservation stories such as this one offer a powerful reminder that nature can recover when given a chance. Each success brings us all one step closer to a healthier, more resilient planet.

