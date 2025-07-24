Homeowner shares stunning image of unexpected visitor in yard: 'She's absolutely beautiful'

A Reddit user just gave people a reason to smile with a photo of a butterfly's first flight.

They posted an image of a dark morph Eastern Tiger Swallowtail perched on a pink flower, writing in r/NativePlantGardening: "I believe this is her maiden voyage as a butterfly! She's nectaring like she's never eaten before. Honored to share my yard with her."

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're wondering why it's special, these butterflies come in two looks. People might more easily spot the yellow version, but this darker morph stands out with deep black and blue accents on its wings.

You can see her tulip tree host in the background. According to the U.S. Forest Service, these butterflies frequently rely on tulip trees to lay their eggs. The Reddit user seemed proud, watching her feed with so much energy on her first day as a butterfly.

It's a small moment that points to a bigger benefit of planting native species. Native lawns with regional plants like clover, buffalo grass, and wildflowers attract pollinators such as butterflies and bees. That helps humans because pollinators protect food crops and keep ecosystems stable. And these yards can save money and energy, too.

Typical grass lawns often guzzle water. Native plants generally grow deep roots that stay strong even in dry months, cutting down your water bill. They also need less mowing and care. Imagine trading hours spent behind a mower for extra sleep on Saturday mornings. Even a partial switch from traditional grass to native plants can bring these benefits.

Plus, clover lawns add nitrogen back into the soil. Xeriscaping — using stones, mulch, and drought-tolerant plants — reduces water use even further. Native yards look different from clipped grass lawns, but they feed local wildlife and brighten your yard with life.

A recent resurgence of a butterfly in Kent, England, showed how local conservation efforts can even bring back species thought to be lost. That's the power of restoring habitats.

One Reddit commenter summed up the photo's magic perfectly, writing: "Oh wow!!! Look at that gorgeous train of blue on her! She's absolutely beautiful. Thanks for sharing!"

Another said, "Look at this cuhhhh-YOOOTIE! Thank you for sharing."

A third kept it simple: "Gorgeous!!!"

