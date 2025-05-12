Homeowner shares stunning photo three years after ripping up their lawn: 'Never looked back'

If you're considering whether or not to transform your yard from something bland to something more colorful and vibrant, don't overthink it. More than likely, the answer is yes, you should.

This idea was confirmed by a post in the r/NoLawns subreddit (a group dedicated to alternatives to monoculture lawns — yards that consist of a single kind of grass and/or plant), which showcased a photo of the original poster's landscaping three years after they dug up their lawn and started anew.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A tiny slice of my #nolawns I dug up my yard 3 years ago and have never looked back," they wrote.

The picture, which features numerous plant species of all shapes, sizes, and colors, speaks for itself. It's a very lively garden.

How did the OP pull this off, you may wonder? Well, though it's not confirmed, it very much looks like they rewilded their yard.

As the word suggests, rewilding is the process by which a plot of land is returned to its natural state, untouched by any chemicals, gardening tools, or the like. Rewilding is very common in the context of bigger landscapes like national parks or forests, but you can certainly rewild your yard as well. One way to do that is by installing plants native to your ecosystem.

A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills. In addition, they also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect the global food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

Commenters were effusive in praising the new-look lawn.

"Holy GOALS! Beautiful!" read one response.

Another user summed up the entire purpose of rewilding: "Healthy useful beautiful." The OP shared some of their goals in response: "Thank you I'm trying to get my yard recognized as a bee and butterfly sanctuary."

