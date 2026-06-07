Pretty flower blooming across the Midwest is an invasive impostor, Wisconsin gardener warns

"It can take over an entire, like, woodland area or a ditch along the road."

A Wisconsin gardener is warning that a showy spring flower seen around the Midwest is not the native wildflower many people think it is.

In a TikTok video, creator Jolan (@jolans.jardin) pointed out that the bloom resembles native phlox, but said it is actually dame's rocket, an invasive plant that can push out species local ecosystems need.

She said the plant is hard to control in many Midwestern settings because it spreads readily and often lacks the natural predators or competition that would normally keep it in check.

"It can take over an entire, like, woodland area or a ditch along the road," she said, explaining that pulling it out opens space for native plants to grow back.

She also offered an easy identification tip: Dame's rocket has four petals, while phlox has five.

Jolan said the best way to remove it is to pull up the whole plant with the root attached.

In her garden, she made a short-lived bouquet from the flowers and threw it away after it wilted.

People in the comments said they were seeing the plant in places including Ohio and New York, and several said they had also mistaken it for phlox.

A yard filled with invasive plants is more than a cosmetic issue. Species like dame's rocket can spread quickly, displacing native plants and reducing the biodiversity that insects and other wildlife depend on.

Landscapes built around native species are often sturdier over time and may require less upkeep than lawns dominated by turf grass or invasive ornamentals.

Options for lower-maintenance yards include native plant gardens, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Even a partial conversion can bring many of the same benefits, from improved pollinator habitat to less room for invasive plants to spread.

One quick way to avoid mixing the plants up is to count the petals. Dame's rocket has four, and phlox has five.

If dame's rocket is growing on your property, pulling the plant up by the root can help keep it from returning.

For gardeners who like its appearance, Jolan said similar-looking alternatives are available. She said there is "both a cultivar of phlox" in her garden and "also a native phlox that is native to Wisconsin and lives in our Woodlands."

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