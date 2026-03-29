Town's 'unprecedented' proposal ignites debate over massive dairy farms: 'The potential impacts...'

"It is irresponsible to other water users and residents of the area to move forward with this permit without a full understanding of the potential impacts."

A nonprofit is doing everything it can to drive awareness to the dangers of a large proposed dairy farm expansion.

Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News reported on the Land Stewardship Project's demands for a comprehensive environmental review before West River Dairy increases operations by 140%.

"The unprecedented nature of this proposal requires the most accurate examination possible of the potential impacts it could have on our land, farmers and rural communities," said Sean Carroll, LSP's policy director, in a statement on its Facebook page.

The dairy company, led by agribusiness giant Riverview LLP, aims to host about 19,000 cows and develop over 13,000 acres to manage manure, positioning it as the state's largest concentrated animal feeding operation.

The Stevens County facility expansion would also necessitate pumping 226 million gallons of water annually from a well. LSP noted that nearby Morris, a city of 5,000, is only allowed to pump 300 million gallons of water a year.

Another concern for LSP is the proximity to protected wildlife. It said the proposed site is within 5 miles of at least eight of those areas and within 25 miles of the Minnesota River.

With all of these threats to local communities and environments, the nonprofit is advocating for an Environmental Impact Statement before any permit approval. Ultimately, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency decides on that measure.

Residents have until April 9 to put in comments on the matter. LSP noted in its statement that while an EIS is a fact-finding exercise, the act of commissioning one is powerful.

"In the very few cases in the past where CAFOs have been ordered to complete one, they have dropped the project, which is telling as to both the impact of these massive mega-dairies and their willingness to be transparent about the resources they consume," Carroll asserted.

It's undoubtedly true that agriculture is a huge driver of global pollution and demands major resources. LSP called out Riverview's past mismanagement of cow manure, which is another pitfall for big dairy.

Residents should have the full scope of the consequences of expansion before it goes into effect, and LSP is working tirelessly to make sure of that.

"It is irresponsible to other water users and residents of the area to move forward with this permit without a full understanding of the potential impacts," Carroll concluded.

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