Veterinary services race to save more than 180 pets from catastrophic wildfires: 'We are taking action to ensure no animal is left to suffer'

Cyprus Mail reported veterinary services in Limassol, Cyprus, are caring for more than 180 dogs and cats rescued from the wildfires that tore through parts of the country this week, according to Animal Welfare Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou. The fires, which damaged residential and rural areas, displaced both families and animals, and the response is still ongoing.

As of Friday, 144 dogs and 37 cats had been rescued. Of those, 104 dogs and 31 cats were owned pets, while another 24 were strays. All are being treated at local clinics with support from volunteers and animal welfare groups who remain active in the fire zones.

"There are a number of dead animals that were either trapped in houses or roaming freely within the fire zones," Theodosiou told the Cyprus Mail. She added that many birds were nesting when the fires hit, compounding the tragedy for local wildlife. Still, Theodosiou emphasized that the rescue effort hinges on a coordinated community response.

Local residents have joined forces with the animal police to comb through fire-damaged neighborhoods, often under dangerous conditions.

Veterinary teams, led by officials like senior officer Apostolos Mazeris, are also assessing the toll on livestock. About 15,000 sheep and goats were in the affected areas, and around 50 have been located so far. Depending on their injuries, some animals are being transported for slaughter or humanely euthanized. "We are taking action to ensure no animal is left to suffer," Mazeris said, per Cyprus Mail.

Meanwhile, community members have stepped up to reunite pets with their families. Volunteers are circulating photos online, organizing spreadsheets of found animals, and working closely with clinics. The Cyprus Veterinary Association has published a list of clinics in Limassol, Paphos, and surrounding areas now offering free treatment for fire-affected animals.

"Our officers heard a dog barking inside a burning house and rushed in," said Nicoletta Tyrimou, head of the Limassol animal police unit, per Cyprus Mail. "It was a Chihuahua that tried to bite them, but luckily they managed to rescue it from the flames."

