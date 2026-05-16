Cyclists swear this subtle 'wiggle' forces cars to share the road

A little wiggle can go a long way, according to a cyclist of over 40 years.

Their subtle cycling tip is getting attention on the r/cycling subreddit after they claimed it can help ensure passing drivers give cyclists more space.

What's happening?

They shared the advice in a Reddit post titled, "Intentional incompetence — or — 'How to avoid being hit by a car.'"

In the post, they noted the idea came from decades of riding nationwide and along the East Coast. There, three types of drivers make up their experience: "thoughtful/watchful/courteous," "distracted," and "intentionally aggressive."

For the latter two groups, the rider said they "intentionally jiggle the handlebars" a couple of inches, causing the bike to wobble. That creates the impression of unpredictability and encourages drivers to pass more cautiously and with a wider berth.

"Again, just a wiggle — little but it has to be noticeable," they emphasized. "Do it while they are well behind you, not when they are on your ass or passing."

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For distracted drivers, it catches their eye and prompts them to be extra-cautious. Meanwhile, it stops aggressive drivers from spooking cyclists by getting too close. While many of them might hate cyclists, they don't want to deal with the aftermath of a crash.

Why does it matter?

Safer streets can make cycling a more practical option for commuting and everyday errands, helping people save on gas and vehicle maintenance while also reducing traffic-related pollution.

When riders feel less exposed around cars, it removes one of the biggest obstacles to choosing a lower-impact way to travel. Unfortunately, much of America is car-dominated, and drivers can take liberties with cyclist-friendly infrastructure like bike lanes. The OP's wiggle move can discourage drivers from either ignoring bikers' space or treating them like unwelcome visitors.

What are people saying?

The original poster wasn't alone in using the move, and they weren't done with it either. Their "bonus tip" was to avoid hugging the white line on back roads, and instead ride farther from the edge in the lane's right-side third. Combined with the wiggle, they said it created a situation in which motorists were more patient in passing and provided more space.

Other Redditors chimed in on the OP's tips and had some other ideas of their own.

"Can confirm, a little wiggle works," one declared.

A commenter added their own second part to the wiggle: "As the car passes I move back to the right, thus adding extra distance if encountering an 'intentionally aggressive' driver."

"When I hear an incoming car, I make sure to turn my head to the left and then I watch directly into the driver's seat," a user proposed as an alternative move. "Give it a shot."

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