One Redditor bought a bike to get healthier, and now they say cycling is the best part of the week

"Now I randomly go on rides just because I'm stressed, bored, or the weather looks nice."

One Redditor's simple health goal quickly became a full-on lifestyle change. Their plan to lose weight with a bike soon evolved into a favorite weekly ritual.

What's happening?

In a post on r/cycling, the user explained that they originally bought a bike "just to exercise a little and lose some weight," but the habit quickly became something much bigger.

"Now I randomly go on rides just because I'm stressed, bored, or the weather looks nice," they wrote. "Somehow cycling became the thing I look forward to most during the week. It's also helped my mood way more than I expected."

The post resonated with many in the cycling community, as many picked up the hobby for exercise but later found it to be a favorable form of stress relief, transportation, and recreation.

One commenter noted that at some point biking stops feeling like "exercise" and instead becomes "your favorite way to clear your head and get out of the house for a bit."

Another shared that their 2.5-mile commute somehow turns into 10 to 15 miles on sunny days simply because they enjoy riding so much.

Why does cycling matter?

Cycling can improve physical health without feeling like a chore. What starts as an effort to get fit can gradually become a hobby, a mental reset, and even a practical alternative to short car trips.

More people riding bikes also means lower transportation costs, less gasoline use, reduced air pollution, and less traffic congestion — especially when cycling becomes part of daily life rather than just a weekend activity.

The original poster said cycling helped their mood "way more" than expected, and commenters echoed that point again and again.

One person said riding to work makes their "soul crushing job" feel less depressing, while another added that biking beats sitting in the office and gives them something to look forward to.

What are people saying?

The comment section was filled with enthusiasm.

"Welcome to cycling!" one person wrote. "That's the effect we all get!"

Another simply said, "You got the bug!"

Others shared how the hobby often snowballs into something bigger. One joked that the next step is becoming obsessed with new routes and quietly judging road quality.

Another added: "Soon with gas prices it will become our transportation."

One commenter put it simply: "It's the best!"

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