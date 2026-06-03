'I am spent': 40-year-old cyclist with herniated discs sparks flood of comeback stories

One curious bike rider on Reddit wanted to know how effective cycling could be as exercise after an injury.

In a post on r/cycling, the original poster said their doctors had recommended biking as a low-impact way to get active again. Dealing with herniated discs from a car accident, the Redditor wrote, "Was able to do about 3.5 miles, which felt like 100."

"I am spent," they added.

They also wondered if biking was a sustainable way to commute or if it was more of a constant struggle.

Commenters shared stories of starting out exhausted or recovering from injury. They gradually worked toward rides they once would have considered impossible.

One 60-year-old commenter said, "I got on a bike that was hanging in the rafters of my garage and suffered through 3 miles that nearly killed me, but I kept at it riding everyday. Now I average 20 miles/day—7,000-7,500 per year for the past three years."

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Commenters described cycling as unusually accessible. They began on cheap bikes and equipment, and their first real victory was simply sticking with it.

Some described cycling as a way to get outside again, rebuild confidence, and eventually use a bike for healthier transportation or longer adventures. Whether it's an e-bike or a classic bicycle, cycling can also improve your mental health and lower your stress levels.

Several commenters urged beginners not to compare themselves with stronger riders or set huge expectations too early. Some people found indoor trainers helpful, and others said group rides kept them motivated and helped them learn.

If your body and doctor allow it, commenters suggested riding manageable distances, recovering, and repeating. Over time, consistency can turn moving around into a real hobby and a personal challenge.

Another rider encouraged, "I called it the year of being sore. Everything hurts, and your body tries to convince you that this can't possibly be any good for you. Hang in there OP!"

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