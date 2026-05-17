Cruise passenger films rare rainbow and waterspout side by side off the Bahamas

A cruise passenger sailing off the coast of the Bahamas captured a striking but unsettling scene: a waterspout rising from the ocean while a rainbow stretched across the sky nearby.

The footage, shared by The Weather Channel on Thursday, highlights how visually stunning extreme weather can appear from a distance — and how quickly dangerous conditions can form at sea.

In the Instagram Reel, a dark funnel extends from the clouds down to the ocean surface while a rainbow glows next to it.

"A passenger aboard a cruise ship was treated to a stunning sight as a rainbow and waterspout appeared simultaneously," The Weather Channel wrote in the caption.

Waterspouts are rotating columns of air and mist that form over water. Some are relatively weak and short-lived, but others develop alongside severe thunderstorms and can create dangerous conditions for boats, beaches, and coastal communities.

If a waterspout moves ashore, it can behave much like a tornado and cause localized damage.

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A single waterspout does not prove a broader climate trend on its own, and these events have occurred naturally for a long time. Still, scientists have warned that rising global temperatures are adding more heat and moisture to the atmosphere and oceans — conditions that can help fuel stronger storms and more volatile weather patterns.

That has important implications for places like the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean, where tourism, fishing, shipping, and coastal businesses all depend heavily on safe waters and relatively stable weather.

More intense extreme weather can threaten both lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, ports, roads, and critical infrastructure. Severe storms can also delay travel, disrupt work, contaminate water supplies, and leave families and businesses facing costly repairs and recovery.

Even when no disaster occurs, close calls like this one underscore how exposed coastal regions are to sudden changes in marine weather.

For cruise passengers, mariners, and island residents, severe conditions can mean canceled trips, lost income, dangerous evacuations, and rising long-term insurance and infrastructure costs.

Researchers have also found that warmer oceans can contribute to heavier rainfall, stronger tropical systems, and other high-impact weather events.

Still, many commenters focused on the surreal beauty of the scene.

"That's amazing!" one user wrote.

Another commented: "They're sisters, aww."

A third joked: "My 2 moods competing for attention."

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