Shocking video shows crocodile scurrying through supermarket aisles: 'The evacuation took over an hour'

When animals are displaced from their habitats because of various reasons, commonly from habitat destruction or natural disasters, they pose a threat to themselves and to the people whose spaces they invade.

Often, the animals end up on city streets or in suburbs, but one such incident led to a carnivore indoors.

Grocery shoppers in the North Maluku province of Indonesia were terrified when they found themselves sharing the aisles with a 10-foot-long crocodile, according to People.

What's happening?

On Aug. 17, the agitated reptile made its way into the store. A video compilation attached to the People article shows the animal thrashing through an aisle, then sitting very still.

Firefighters reported to the scene, where they lassoed and transported the crocodile back to the water.

"The evacuation took over an hour," the local police chief said, per People.

Both the grocery store patrons and the animal were unharmed, but the firefighters suspect more crocodiles may find themselves in the streets.

These expected crocodile sightings are in response to an increase in rainfall in the area, which likely is what brought this crocodile out of the water.

According to a study in the RMetS journal, Indonesia has been experiencing new precipitation extremes as a result of global warming. This rainfall is expected to intensify.

Why is animal displacement important?

Human-animal interactions can be dangerous for all parties involved, as wild animals like crocodiles, which have a bite force of 4,000 pounds per square inch, the strongest of any animal, will attack.

Animals do not always have to be provoked to cause damage, which is why these interactions should ideally be kept to a minimum. Unfortunately, habitat destruction, urban and suburban sprawl, human overpopulation, and extreme weather events from a changing climate have pushed animals out of their habitats.

What's being done about human-animal conflict?

In the areas surrounding the grocery store where the crocodile shocked shoppers, firefighters warned citizens to be on the lookout for crocodiles and to report any sightings to local police, according to People.

The WWF suggests that as the planet continues to be overcrowded, humans must find a way to coexist with wildlife.

One way to prevent conflict is by building more animal crossings on roads. Additionally, people should give animals space when they make their way toward human-occupied spaces and, as the Indonesian firefighters suggested, report sightings to authorities who can relocate the animals.

