Crocodile drags man out to sea in Mexico as resort guest launches paddleless rescue

"I was on the kayak right when he got pulled under."

A fatal crocodile attack on a Puerto Vallarta beach is drawing public attention after witnesses described a frantic rescue attempt involving a kayak without a paddle.

Beyond the immediate shock, the tragedy is also shining a light on what can happen when heavily visited resort coastlines overlap with wildlife habitats.

What happened?

According to Gray News, Jalisco authorities say a crocodile attacked a 28-year-old Mexican man on the beach in front of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa last week, pulling him into the water.

The man's body was recovered the next day by the Mexican Navy, and the crocodile was later captured nearby.

Jamie Yetter, who had also been at the resort, told NBC Los Angeles, "We thought we saw a guy stuck in a rip current, so Chris took off down to the water, and I ran right after him."

Yetter's fiancé, Chris Bury, said he tried to reach the man using a kayak, telling NBC, "There were no oars. There was really nothing at the beach at all to help. We were just scrambling, trying to do what we could."

Bury added, "I was on the kayak right when he got pulled under."

What are the ongoing concerns?

Authorities called the death a "highly regrettable and unusual and isolated event." Still, even isolated attacks can point to a broader issue: In coastal areas shaped by tourism, development, and heavy recreation, people are increasingly sharing space with wildlife that has long lived there.

Crocodiles are native to many coastal lagoons, estuaries, and mangroves in Mexico. As hotels, beach access points, and nighttime activity expand near these ecosystems, the chances of dangerous encounters can rise — not necessarily because the animals are suddenly appearing, but because humans are moving deeper into and disrupting the animals' territory.

That overlap can have deadly consequences for people and often ends badly for the animals as well. Beaches connected to river mouths or wetlands are not just postcard scenery — they are functioning habitats, and safeguarding them can help protect humans, wildlife, and biodiversity overall.

What are people saying?

Bury said witnesses had little time to react and were unprepared in the moment.

ABC News reported that the hotel said it has "appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags to indicate caution in the area, and all were and are properly in place" when the incident happened.

"We extend our thoughts to the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time and are providing appropriate support in line with our policies," the resort said.

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