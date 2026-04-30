Man wakes to crocodile attack while sleeping at popular beach

This marks the second crocodile attack in the area within 2026.

A "large crocodile" attacked a man in his 20s while he was sleeping on a beach, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Fortunately, the victim was in stable condition after the harrowing saga. Either way, it had to be the worst wake-up call imaginable.

The man suffered puncture wounds to his arms as part of the fallout. His first stop was Broome Hospital about 30 miles away from the Kimberley beach before booking a flight for further treatment at Royal Perth Hospital.

The area where the incident occurred is a popular one for camping for both residents and tourists. While the untouched nature is certainly a draw, it can come with a reminder that nature is also unrestrained in the area.

The man was heartened by the support after the crocodile attack.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their messages of concern over the past few days," he declared in a statement. "I am grateful for the well-wishes as I recover from my injuries."

He thanked the medical teams as well for assisting him in the initial care before he went to the Royal Perth Hospital. Amid the media swirl, he asked for privacy to focus on his recovery and return to normalcy.

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As the ABC noted, this marks the second crocodile attack in the area within 2026, following another incident in January.

Within the country, increased crocodile activity is in the news, like in the case of a family whose dog went missing after a crocodile snatched the animal away.

Attacks on sleeping campers is a particular nightmare scenario, but one that people must take seriously given this series of events.

Australia's Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said it will do a site visit and that it's spoken with a relative of the man who was attacked.

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