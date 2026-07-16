28-year-old man is killed after crocodile drags him out to sea off resort beach in Mexico

A fatal crocodile attack at a well-known beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is raising fresh concerns, according to ABC News, about the dangers that can emerge when busy tourist areas overlap with wildlife habitat.

Friday evening, a crocodile encounter near a resort shoreline turned deadly, with state authorities saying the animal seized a 28-year-old man and pulled him into the water.

What happened?

Jalisco State Police, cited by ABC News, said the attack happened at about 6 p.m. local time on the beach in front of the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, where Irving Mauricio, 28, of Mexico City, was present.

After an overnight search on land and in the water, authorities located Mauricio's body Saturday morning about 984 feet (300 meters) from shore, according to ABC News. Police said the crocodile had dragged him out to sea.

Since the attack, local authorities have urged the public to heed warning signs and stay out of waters known to contain wildlife, especially near estuaries and mangroves.

In a statement to ABC News, the resort said, "The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority," adding that warning signage, red flags, and night patrols were already in place.

Why does it matter?

Fatal crocodile attacks are rare, but they can be catastrophic.

As tourism, coastal development, and recreation expand into wetlands, estuaries, and mangrove zones, people are increasingly likely to encounter animals moving through or defending their habitat.

A study on alligator attacks found that human inattention or risk-taking played a role in 96% of recorded bites, a pattern researchers say applies broadly to encounters between people and large reptiles in shared waters.

Similar conflicts are becoming a broader concern worldwide as communities try to balance tourism, public safety, and habitat protection. A recent run of fatal and near-fatal alligator attacks in Florida shows how growth near waterways is putting more people in contact with wildlife that was already there.

What's being done?

Following the attack, authorities carried out overnight recovery efforts and again warned people to avoid waters where crocodiles and other wildlife may be present.

The resort also said it works "closely with the appropriate authorities on an ongoing basis and our staff is trained in how to respond to safety matters appropriately."

"We extend our thoughts to the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time and are providing appropriate support in line with our policies," the resort said.

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