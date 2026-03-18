Australian family heartbroken after drone footage confirms missing dog was attacked by crocodile

"They're increasing in numbers, so everyone has to be forever vigilant."

A Queensland, Australia, family was left heartbroken after drone footage confirmed their missing dog was taken into the water by an opportunistic crocodile.

Yahoo News Australia reported on the sad saga that took place at the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton. The family believes the 16-month-old Rottweiler puppy, Nigel, was attacked at the front of their property in Port Curtis.

Belgian tourist Minco de Bruin captured the shocking footage and shared it on Facebook. That's where Nigel's owners saw the video and came to the realization that their dog was gone.

"It's only a matter of time before something worse happens," Nigel's owners told 7News.

While those remarks hinted at risks to humans, crocodile expert John Lever insisted that, as apex predators, crocodiles don't discriminate. They'll attack whatever presents itself near the water.

"Whether it's a dog or a pig or a human down at the water's edge, of course there is a risk if there are crocodiles there," Lever told Yahoo News. "They're increasing in numbers, so everyone has to be forever vigilant."

The Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation echoed this sentiment, urging residents and visitors to be "crocwise." Lever noted that in the warmer months, crocodiles have a greater appetite that could heighten the risks.

Queensland officials unveiled a number of instructions to keep residents safe. They include staying away from the water's edge, obeying signs, not leaving food near water, and avoiding small boats such as canoes and kayaks. Additionally, setting up camp at least 50 meters (164 feet) from water bodies can reduce the risk of encounters.

Ultimately, the increase in human settlement and recreational activities near crocodile habitats can lead to more interactions between people and crocs.

For Nigel's owners, it's devastating that this one proved fatal. Hopefully, future incidents can be avoided with greater awareness. Officials laid out the dangers they pose in stark terms.

"Crocodiles are apex predators that use ambush tactics, such as lying and waiting at the water's edge, to capture their prey," DETSI officials wrote in a statement, per Yahoo News. "... No water body in Croc Country can be considered to be free from crocodiles."

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