Government issues PSA after worrisome discovery about common fishing gear: 'Causing an ever-greater number of cetaceans ... to drown after being entangled'

The Scottish government is voicing its concerns following the revelation that a common fishing method is a threat to marine life.

What's happening?

As reported by The Fishing Daily, the Scottish Association for Marine Science conducted research on cetacean deaths caused by fishing line entanglements and discussed its findings with the government.

Kenneth Gibson of the Scottish National Party highlighted the issue during a parliamentary session last month and questioned the government's actions to address the issue.

"Creeling is a low-impact form of fishing. However, rope that is used to connect the creels is causing an ever-greater number of cetaceans, including porpoises, humpback whales and minke whales, as well as basking sharks, to drown after being entangled," Gibson explained to the Fisheries Minister, per The Fishing Daily.

Why is this important?

Creel fishing is the prominent method of fishing around Scotland's coast and a major source of employment in rural communities, but it can be dangerous when cetaceans like dolphins and whales get caught in the lines.

For example, a recent study found that North Atlantic right whales, one of the most endangered species of large whales, have faced reproductive problems and the threat of severe injury or even death from being entangled in fishing lines.

The issue heartbreakingly led to the death of a sperm whale that washed ashore in Hawaii and was found to have ingested fishing traps, nets, plastic bags, and other debris, which blocked its digestive system.

These tragic events emphasize the broader issue of plastic and fishing debris in our oceans, posing a severe risk to marine life.

What's being done about this?

While speaking during the parliamentary session, Gibson added that there are alternatives to creel fishing that would be much safer for marine life.

"A trial of sinking ground line, which is only slightly heavier than standard rope, with creel boats that are operated around the north-west Highlands, has proved to be a simple and effective method of reducing the risk of entanglement in static gear," Gibson said. "Therefore, will the Scottish Government explore facilitating wider roll-out of sinking ground line across the static-gear fleet to ensure that Scotland retains its position as a European leader in marine mammal conservation?"

Mairi Gougeon, the cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform, and islands, acknowledged that the government would consider incorporating the research findings into future discussions on how to reduce marine animal entanglements later this summer.

"Our vision for fisheries in Scotland has sustainable management at its heart, and we support good practice by the fishing industry," Gougeon said, per The Fishing Daily. "We are really pleased to see the level of support from fishers to trial solutions that will reduce marine animal entanglements as part of the project."

You can contribute to the effort to make marine environments safer for animals by reducing reliance on single-use plastics and participating in coastal cleanups, which can help mitigate these dangers and protect our ocean's inhabitants.

