Yellowstone tourist gets called out after parking car in middle of road to record wildlife: 'Have some respect'

National parks offer a unique opportunity to see wild animals in their natural habitat, but often people forget these animals are wild and encroach on their space, putting both people and the animals in danger.

One Yellowstone tourist was called out after getting far too close to a coyote. A video posted to the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page courtesy of Cortni Rench (@1queencrash) shows a tourist parking and getting out of their car to watch a coyote in the road.

The caption read that the tourists had mistaken the coyote for a wolf, and they were angry with other drivers for passing and scaring it away.

National park rules state that people should keep at least 100 yards away from coyotes and other predators like bears and wolves. Coyotes are top predators, and like any wild animal, their behavior can be unpredictable.

By giving them space, people can ensure their own safety and the safety of those around them. If the animal reacts to you being there, then you are likely too close. If you are close enough to take a selfie, then you are definitely too close and should move away calmly and quietly.

Adhering to park rules not only protects people from wild animals but is also important for the animals' health. The presence of humans can have negative impacts on animals, causing them stress and anxiety. Humans getting too close can also cause animals to alter their behavior.

Additionally, if an animal attacks a person because they got too close, it is likely that the animal will have to be euthanized. This is also a problem for animals that become too habituated to the presence of humans and actively seek out people for food.

National parks are important for preserving natural landscapes and biodiversity for future generations. Not sticking to the rules puts people and animals at risk and ruins the experience for other people who are there to appreciate the unique flora and fauna that call these parks home.

People in the comments were outraged at this tourist's behavior.

"What is wrong with people, they are not pets," one person posted.

Another shared their dismay at the video, writing, "Have some respect."

