Officials issue warning after wild animal is spotted where it doesn't belong: '[Do] not approach them'

"Taking these precautions helps keep both residents and wildlife safe."

Residents in Tisdale, a small town in Saskatchewan, Canada, are on alert after a cluster of coyote sightings in and around town from December to January.

The sightings prompted officials to urge the public, "[Do] not approach them."

What's happening?

Notices posted in mid-December and again near the new year warned that coyotes had been spotted moving close to homes, walking routes, and busy sidewalks.

Follow-up reports confirmed several sightings of one or more coyotes within Tisdale's limits.

The Ministry of Community Safety acknowledged the increased attention and said conservation officers are aware of the issue.

Ministry spokesperson and communications consultant Hillary Pachal told Northeast Now that coyotes regularly appeared in towns and cities across the province, especially when winter limits food options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

She noted that wildlife may act defensively if threatened, hungry, or ill — and pets can also be at risk.

Why are these coyote sightings concerning?

Coyotes generally avoid people, but interactions near homes, trails, or playgrounds can be unpredictable. An animal that feels cornered or is struggling to find food may be more likely to act defensively.

Officials said that this winter doesn't appear dramatically different from previous years, yet human behavior may be shaping what residents are seeing.

As towns expand outward, natural habitat shrinks, and wildlife is pushed into developed areas — a pattern also playing out in cities grappling with urban expansion. Simple habits, such as leaving waste unsecured or feeding animals outdoors, can also draw coyotes closer.

Experts warn that the line between wild and residential space is blurring in communities around the globe, reflected in rising coyote reports from residents in Florida and elsewhere.

What's being done about the coyote sightings?

Local and provincial officials are focusing on prevention and coexistence. Residents are encouraged to leash dogs, supervise children outside, and avoid dens or young coyotes.

If a coyote approaches, stay calm, don't run, make noise, or appear larger to scare it away.

Removing backyard attractants, securing garbage, and never feeding wildlife can all help reduce problematic encounters. Reporting sightings early also allows officials to track activity and intervene when needed.

"If a coyote is displaying aggressive behavior or poses a public safety risk, residents should contact a conservation officer or the RCMP," explained Pachal, per Northeast Now.

Overall, officials emphasized that coyotes remain part of the landscape. As the Town of Tisdale put it, "Coyotes are a natural part of our environment, but taking these precautions helps keep both residents and wildlife safe."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.