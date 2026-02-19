Residents alarmed as wild predators encroach on suburban neighborhoods: 'They're kind of getting pushed over here'

Residents are concerned for the safety of children and pets.

Some Michigan residents have noticed more coyotes running through residential neighborhoods, which could pose a danger to locals.

What's happening?

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, people are reporting more frequent wildlife sightings, including coyotes and deer, on their property, according to ABC 13. They have been seen in backyards and cutting through neighborhoods.

Grand Rapids resident Jim Valykeo said that with the increase in coyotes roaming around, he is concerned for the safety of nearby children, as well as people's pets, per ABC 13. His home sits in front of several acres of woods.

Why is it concerning?

The uptick in coyote sightings is likely due to human population growth in the area. As more people move to Grand Rapids, more housing is being built to accommodate them. This shrinks the natural wooded areas that serve as wildlife habitat.

"I think they're kind of getting pushed over here because of all the development that's going on," Valykeo said, per ABC 13.

With fewer spots available for shelter, food, and other resources, the coyotes have to venture farther into residential areas to survive. This puts them at risk of being hit by cars or hurting humans. Encounters like this could be dangerous for all involved.

What can I do to help?

Situated in western Michigan and close to Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids has seen a surge in popularity among young people for its mid-size, affordability, and progressive values.

"I really like it because if you go out the front door, you're in the city, and you go out the back door and you're in the country," Valykeo said, per ABC 13. "It's really nice."

It's the largest metropolitan area on the west side of the state, but unfortunately, its growth is encroaching on the region's natural wildlife.

If you encounter a coyote, never approach it and back away slowly. To stop them from coming near your property, keep garbage cans closed and don't leave food outside. Meanwhile, don't leave small children and pets outside unattended if a coyote is known to be in the area, and report any aggressive incidents to wildlife officials.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.