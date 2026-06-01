Police warn of rising coyote sightings in Ohio city as residents are urged to protect pets

"Coyotes are highly adaptable and commonly live in and around urban and suburban areas throughout Ohio."

Residents of Findlay, Ohio, are being urged to stay alert after police reported an uptick in coyote sightings across the city.

"While these sightings may be surprising to some, they are not unusual," wrote the Findlay Police Department. "Coyotes are highly adaptable and commonly live in and around urban and suburban areas throughout Ohio, including Findlay."

According to Spectrum News 1, residents who spot a coyote shouldn't panic. The recommended response is to watch from a distance and give the animal space to leave.

If a coyote lingers or seems too comfortable around people, residents are advised to wave their arms, shout, or make loud noises to scare it off.

The guidance also stressed that people should never approach coyotes and should reduce attractants around their homes by securing trash, bringing in outdoor pet food, and clearing away birdseed on the ground.

While the Findlay Police Department said coyotes "rarely pose a threat to people," pets can be a different story. Coyotes can see pets as prey or competitors.

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Wildlife officials say the best first step is prevention.

For pet owners, in addition to keeping pet food inside, this means keeping cats indoors, supervising dogs outside, and checking the yard before letting pets out. Dogs should be kept close and on a leash.

Officials also noted that simply going outside with pets can help, since coyotes are generally afraid of people.

As concerns grow, officials are keen to remind residents that peaceful cohabitation is possible.

"Ohio has a long history of coexistence with coyotes, and conflicts are extremely uncommon," the Findlay Police Department wrote.

"Thanks for the information," one commenter responded.

"Keep in mind this is their home too," another affirmed.

"In other words, be responsible for your pets and co-exist with coyotes and all wildlife," a third remarked.

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