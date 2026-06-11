Long Island rescuers wade into 4-foot-deep mud to save coyote with only its nose above the surface

"This was the most intense & impressive rescue of a wild animal I've ever seen."

A dramatic wildlife rescue in New York is drawing attention after an animal rescuer waded into 4-foot-deep marsh mud to save a coyote that was nearly swallowed by the muck. When help arrived, the coyote was reportedly buried so deeply in the marsh that it could barely keep its nose above the surface.

What happened?

Police in St. James, Long Island, requested help from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League. UPI reported that rescuer Frankie Floridia worked with staff at the Sweetbriar Nature Center to come up with a safe way to free the animal.

Floridia then went into the marsh and used a catch pole on the coyote as it struggled to keep its nose above the mud. A neighbor used a rope to help pull Floridia and the animal back onto dry land. According to UPI, the coyote was taken afterward to the Sweetbriar Nature Center for veterinary care.

Why does it matter?

In many suburban and coastal areas, animals such as coyotes move through the same spaces as people. When they are injured or trapped, trained rescuers can mean the difference between life and death.

Local nature centers, wildlife rehabilitators, and rescue groups often step in during emergencies. Coyotes play an important role in many ecosystems by helping keep certain animal populations in balance, and saving even one animal can matter.

What are people saying?

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League mentioned in the Facebook post that the coyote is now receiving medical care: "He's emaciated and not in the best shape but at least we were able to get him out of that situation and give him a chance! Yes, there are coyotes on Long Island. Yes, he deserves to live. Teamwork saves them."

Commenters loved the effort put into the rescue.

One person wrote, "This was the most intense & impressive rescue of a wild animal I've ever seen. This guy was not giving up."

Another jokingly added, "Not me over here tensing up and grunting to assist vicariously as I watched the video."

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