Florida coyote rescued from a canal leaves rehab, heads to live with other coyotes

An animal may appear physically recovered before it is truly ready for the next stage of life.

A young coyote rescued from a Cape Coral, Florida, canal is entering a new phase of rehabilitation after several weeks of care.

What happened?

In an adorable photo update shared on Instagram, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (@crowclinic) said the coyote rescued out of Cape Coral had recovered enough to be transferred out of the clinic.

CROW wrote in its update that "After a few weeks of care and treatment at CROW, the coyote is now healthy and stable enough to be transferred to the South Florida Wildlife Center to be with other coyotes. At this age, socialization with other coyotes is crucial for his continued development."

CROW then thanked the local fire department for rescuing him and "for giving this pup a second chance."

For young animals, normal development often depends on being around their own kind and learning behaviors humans cannot teach but that are critical for survival.

Why does it matter?

The rescue is another example of how often wild animals end up in risky places within neighborhoods, like drainage systems that overlap with their habitat. A canal can quickly become a trap for a young animal, especially one that is still learning to navigate its environment.

In addition, an animal may appear physically recovered before it is truly ready to be released back into the wild. For social species such as coyotes, recovery can include the chance to interact with others of the same species rather than remaining alone in a clinical setting.

Wildlife care often involves a network of specialists. Some facilities may be better equipped for urgent medical treatment, while others may have what's required for species-specific social development.

If you ever encounter a coyote, keep your distance, even if it appears to be young or injured, and call a licensed wildlife specialist. And in areas where coyotes live, securing trash, bringing pet food indoors, and supervising small pets can also reduce the risk of harmful encounters that put both animals and people at risk.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.