Arkansas firefighters drop into storm drain, lure soaked stray pup out with a hot dog

Once the animal was close enough, it was wrapped in a towel and lifted out.

A soaked puppy stuck in a storm drain is attracting attention online because firefighters got it out with an unusual rescue aid: a hot dog.

The rescue highlights how patience, teamwork, and a simple snack helped bring a frightened pup to safety.

What happened?

Firefighters in Paragould, Arkansas, were called Monday after a puppy ended up inside a storm drain near their station, according to KAIT.

After one team removed one of the drain's heavy iron grates, the crew focused on preventing the dog from going any farther in.

One firefighter went down into the drain to block that route, while two others used a hot dog to draw the drenched puppy back toward them. Once the animal was close enough, it was wrapped in a towel and lifted out.

Later, the Paragould Fire Department said the puppy was not wearing a collar and had been taken to animal control, according to KAIT.

Why does it matter?

Storm drains can become dangerous traps for animals, especially during warmer months, when stray pets may be more likely to wander or seek shelter.

A small dog can easily slip through or fall in, then become disoriented, injured, or even swept away if water begins moving through the system.

Local fire departments often respond not only to medical emergencies but also to rescues involving vulnerable pets and wildlife.

Because the puppy had no collar, it was taken to animal control in case an owner is searching for it or if the dog needs additional care before being rehomed.

Commenters on the post seemed to find the use of a hot dog funny, with an animated GIF of Scooby-Doo eating hot dogs, and another posted to say, "I love this."

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