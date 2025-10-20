Resident shares adorable video after finding unexpected visitors frolicking in yard: 'So magical'

Yet again, an adorable animal video has taken social media by storm. However, this one also provides great lessons on how we can enjoy such cuteness in our gardens.

In a video posted by TikToker Ashley's Animal Care (@ashleysanimalcare), several coyote pups are seen playing and eating berries on a lawn. They run with each other, jump up to grab berries, and generally seem to be enjoying life to the fullest.

It's hard to imagine anyone having more fun than these pups — other than the people watching them.

"Missing the pack of coyote pups who grew up in my backyards and did little jumps to collect all the berries," the caption said.

The video demonstrates one of the many benefits of having a yard full of native plants.

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, huckleberries, salmonberries, blackberries, and many more are native to the Pacific Northwest, the region that Ashley's Animal Care calls home. Having native plants such as these in your backyard offers more than just tasty treats.

Native plants have spent generations getting acclimated to their local ecosystem. They've evolved to thrive under specific soil and weather conditions, making them cheaper and easier to care for since they require few additional resources to survive and thrive.

These plants also help keep local pollinators and wildlife happy. Just as the plants have evolved to their native environment, they've also developed symbiotic relationships with local wildlife, such as these coyote pups.

"They are so berry adorable," one commenter joked.

Many commenters had similar feelings (and similar puns). The video certainly sparked warmth in those who watched it, and it may have encouraged some to put native plants in their yard to get a similar experience one day. Of course, a crucial part of connecting with creatures like these is to enjoy them from a distance, as this TikToker appeared to do by using their camera's zoom feature.

While coyote pups are undoubtedly adorable, habitat loss has caused predator species like them to venture into human-populated areas, and that can lead to dangerous interactions. Responsible interactions can ensure everyone walks away from the experience unharmed.

"I love that stage in an animal's life where they have no social awareness or fear of mankind and you really get a glimpse of the beauty within nature," one commenter wrote. "It genuinely feels so magical and nurturing to the soul."

