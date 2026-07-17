Canada teen attacked by 3 coyotes while biking home, escapes by climbing onto a rock

"One of them was clamped to his shoe and then the other one got to his leg."

A 14-year-old in Ottawa is recovering after a ride home through a park turned into a frightening wildlife encounter.

His mother says three coyotes closed in on the teen in a conservation area, and that he escaped by climbing onto a large rock to get out of their reach before making another dash to safety.

What happened?

Authorities began investigating an incident reported around 8:30 p.m. in Lalande Conservation Park in Orléans on June 4, according to CTV News Ottawa.

The boy was biking through the park when one coyote suddenly rushed him, his mother said, before two more joined in from the side.

"One of them was clamped to his shoe and then the other one got to his leg," she said.

He tried to fend them off by throwing his bike and helmet, then scrambled onto a nearby rock to get out of reach. However, his mother said the coyotes continued howling, growling, and barking as he waited for them to go away.

When he later tried to go back for his bike, the coyotes were still nearby.

"He said it sounded like there were a dozen of them but really there was just three," his mother said.

He eventually jumped down, ran again, and made it over a fence near a school before calling home for help.

He was taken to CHEO, where he was treated for a leg injury, including scrapes and scratches to his left calf, and given rabies treatment as a precaution. He is now recovering at home.

Why does it matter?

Officials cited by CTV News Ottawa say coyote attacks on people are very uncommon. At the time of the attack, police were reportedly investigating two coyote attacks in Markham, Ontario, from May.

These encounters can sometimes be tied, at least in part, to human activity. As development pushes deeper into wild areas, animals and people are brought into closer proximity. In some cases, wildlife can also grow more comfortable near trails, neighborhoods, and parks when they become used to human presence or easy food sources. Some wildlife can also pose a threat to farm animals; for example, in India, a giant python reportedly ate an entire cow.

A BBC Future report explored how habitat pressure and human behavior can raise the likelihood of attacks.

What's being done?

Before the attack, the city had already been keeping watch on a coyote den in the area, CTV News Ottawa reported. Ottawa police also warned residents in April about two "brazen coyotes" seen near Lalande Conservation Park.

Nick Stow, program manager of natural systems and strategic initiatives department, said, "The area surrounding the coyote dens has been posted with warning signs for several weeks and was recently updated to include 'No Public Entry' signage."

Orléans South-Navan Ward Coun. Catherine Kitts said the signs were put up in mid-May and that the reported attack is now prompting a different response from the city.

"I have been advised that the City's approach moving forward will be different in light of the reported incident," Kitts said. Kitts added that multiple city departments are now working together to determine a coordinated response that takes into account both public safety concerns and wildlife management practices.

Residents are advised to stay out of wooded areas after dark when possible, keep a flashlight on hand at night, and never approach wildlife. If an animal seems aggressive, officials say people should not run but instead back away slowly, make themselves look bigger, and make loud noises to ward off the animal.

Stow said sightings should be reported to 311, while immediate threats and emergencies should go to 911. CTV News Ottawa reported that he also advised contacting Ottawa Public Health if a wild animal scratches or bites and breaks the skin.

"He was in shock that day, he couldn't believe that happened," the boy's mother said. "I think he'll be fine, I think he's got a lot of support around him, but I hope it doesn't happen elsewhere because it could be different depending on who it is."

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