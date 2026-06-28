Massachusetts police warn of defensive coyotes after dog is attacked near den with pups

"While they typically do not pose a threat they can be protective and defensive this time of year."

A routine dog walk in Beverly, Massachusetts, turned frightening when a coyote attacked a pet near a trailhead, where officers later found a den with several pups.

What happened?

A reported coyote attack on a dog being walked near the trailhead brought Beverly police to the Fox Hill Trail entrance on June 22, according to a release published by JGPR.

Its owner later brought the dog to a local veterinarian, though authorities did not specify the injuries.

About 30 feet from the trail entrance, officers found a den with a coyote and several pups. Police left the animals where they were.

"Coyotes are a part of our natural environment, and while they typically do not pose a threat they can be protective and defensive this time of year, so we are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and to take appropriate precautions," said Chief John LeLacheur in the statement.

Coyotes are more likely to become protective and defensive during denning and birthing season, particularly when dogs are nearby.

Why does it matter?

Coyotes are increasingly showing up in urban areas, which means development, recreation, and daily pet-walking routes are increasingly overlapping into habitats.

Pet owners may face increased risks during this season, particularly near wooded edges and trailheads. Reducing attractants around homes can help protect both people and animals.

What can I do?

Police advised residents to give coyotes space. If a trail or path appears to be close to a den area, temporarily avoiding it, especially when walking dogs, can reduce risk. Keeping pets leashed and close can also reduce the chance that a coyote will view them as a threat.

Residents can further reduce the likelihood of future encounters by not feeding wildlife, securing trash, and removing outdoor food sources that can attract animals into neighborhoods.

People should not approach pups, even if they appear to be alone. An adult may be nearby and could respond defensively.

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