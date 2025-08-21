Veterinarian fights to save animal injured in heartbreaking incident: 'We need some attention on the case'

A wild coyote that had been struck by a car was brought to a veterinary practice in Palm Springs, California.

After needing amputation of a broken leg, Athena, as the coyote has now been named, is having a difficult time finding a forever home at a wildlife sanctuary or rehabilitation center.

Dr. David Jeffery, the veterinarian who cared for the coyote, has desperately reached out to facilities across California, knowing that if they can't find it a home, euthanasia may be the only option.

"We need some attention on this case to try to get her the best chances possible," he told KMIR.

Jeffery explained that wildlife conservation centers are underfunded, which hinders their ability to take in injured animals in need of care.

Defenders of Wildlife mentioned that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is facing $37 million in budget cuts in the wake of already chronically underfunded services. While coyotes are not listed as endangered animals, they still deserve the care necessary to balance ecosystems and create a safe, healthy environment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Robert Dewey, the vice president of government relations at Defenders, has condemned the Trump administration for the extra layer of cuts.

"This budget proposal is another clear signal of how far this administration is willing to go to demolish the critical infrastructure that supports our cherished public lands and wildlife," he said.

Still, Athena's recovery marks a clear significance for services that protect animals. Without infrastructure in place to support the health and safety of wildlife, ecosystems can impact both wildlife and human health.

"What a brave girl," Jeffery said of Athena, per NBC Palm Springs. With enough attention to the story, the potential of finding a long-term home for her increases.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.