US schools put on lockdown after wild predator is spotted outside building: 'Safety is our priority'

A typical school day in Gig Harbor, Washington, took a wild turn in September when a cougar was spotted near two local schools, according to the News Tribune.

Although no one was harmed, students and staff at Kopachuck Middle School and Voyager Elementary were kept indoors as a precaution. Wildlife officials said these sightings are rare but not surprising.

Cougars are native to the area and usually avoid people. As humans build more homes and roads into wild spaces, however, the likelihood of encountering one another is increasing.

What's happening?

On Sept. 23, the Peninsula School District alerted families that a cougar had been seen "in the areas surrounding both campuses."

A modified lockdown was implemented, allowing students to stay inside while continuing their regular activities. After-school sports were not impacted.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed it had received a report of a cougar chasing a deer nearby.

"Public safety is our priority," said Bridget Mire, a WDFW spokesperson, in an email, as reported by the News Tribune.

Mire appreciated the swift action and reminded locals that while cougar sightings are uncommon, they can happen anywhere deer are found.

Gig Harbor has had cougar sightings in March and July, but the recent incident was a clearer reminder that nature is never far away.

Why is this event concerning?

This story isn't just about one wayward cougar.

Human development continues to encroach upon wild habitats, shrinking the space animals have to roam. As forests are cleared for neighborhoods or roads, cougars and other wildlife are forced closer to our communities.

An overheating planet also plays a role. Resource shortages, such as food or water, can prompt animals to leave their usual range in search of sustenance.

When ecosystems are strained, encounters like this often become more common.

Protecting the environment means protecting ourselves as well, and healthy ecosystems help wildlife stay wild and keep people safe.

What's being done about cougar encounters?

The WDFW offered tips for living safely in cougar country.

They advise not feeding deer or other wildlife, keeping garbage secured, and protecting pets with fences and other barriers.

If you see a cougar, don't run. Stay calm, make yourself look bigger, and slowly back away.

It's further advised to report sightings of potentially dangerous wildlife to local officials. Call 911 in the event of an animal-related emergency.

Supporting conservation efforts and smart growth planning can reduce conflict.

