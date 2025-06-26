Officials thrilled as night vision cameras capture wild predator using innovative crossing structure: 'Wonderful to see'

A solitary cougar passing through a trail system might not seem like breaking news — but for wildlife experts in Washington state, it was an exciting update indeed.

A trail camera system captured video of the big cat moving in Snoqualmie Pass in the early morning on May 28. It was able to bypass the I-90 highway system via the Unnamed Creek wildlife crossing bridges, local station KOMO News reported.

The last time a cougar had been spotted in the area was Jan. 26, 2024; the year prior had five confirmed sightings.

Washington's Department of Transportation (DOT) posted the video on their Instagram, writing, "Happy travels, big cat!"

"Wonderful to see them using the wildlife crossings!" one commenter enthused.

The wildlife crossing was installed to keep drivers and animals, like cougars and deer, away from each other after a slew of vehicle accidents prompted them to take action. KOMO explained that higher human and deer population numbers, as well as developments encroaching further and further into natural habitats, had led to the increase in crashes.

Now, the crossing structure — which is 35 feet tall and 66 feet wide — allows animals to cross in both directions over the highway.

"That crossing has been such a huge success. We need more of them," one resident commented on the Instagram post.

Another agreed: "Things that are going right in this world."

And while some commenters were skeptical about the efficacy of the crossing — given the seemingly low numbers of confirmed crossings — several studies have found that, especially over time, crossings can make a major difference to animal populations in their area.

The data is "very promising," Environment America shared on their website. They gave the example of how black bears in Florida had benefited from increased gene flow due to connected habitat areas. Similarly, Banff National Park in Canada has seen reduced roadkill, increased access to food and shelter, and even a decrease in stress levels among wildlife.

"When placed in areas of known wildlife movement, wildlife crossings with elements such as fencing have reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by up to 97%," they shared.

If you think a wildlife crossing could benefit populations in your area, Environment America encourages taking local action, possibly by sending a message to your legislators.

