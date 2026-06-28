Utah homeowner films the Cottonwood Fire from front yard as flames light up the night sky

Shock was a common reaction in the comments.

A TikTok video filmed from a Utah front yard is drawing attention for its view of the Cottonwood Fire in a scene that commenters described as frightening.

The post has picked up over 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

What happened?

Nighttime images of the fire were shared in the video by Southern_Tines (@southerntines3), who said it was taken from their front yard.

The fire — which has exceeded 70,000 acres — was visible far beyond the immediate area based on one response in the comments. "I saw this over Salt Lake City yesterday flying back home," the person wrote.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can threaten homes, displace families, strain emergency services, and blanket communities in unhealthy smoke.

Even for people outside an evacuation zone, fires can worsen air quality, disrupt travel, and raise the prospect that conditions could shift overnight.

Fires destroy property; interrupt work; close schools and roads; and expose residents and first responders to dangerous heat and smoke pollution that can aggravate asthma, heart conditions, and other health problems.

The financial consequences can also be significant, from rebuilding costs and higher insurance burdens to lost business across communities.

What are people saying?

Shock was a common reaction in the comments, with one viewer writing, "Absolutely terrifying!"

Many included photos of their own perspectives of the fire, which depicted apocalyptic skylines.

Another commenter focused on the people facing the blaze and those working to contain it, writing, "Prayers to all fighting it and to those surviving it."

"This is exactly why we don't need a data center," one user said.

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