West Tennessee bathroom snake vanished into vanity, and experts say it's a young cottonmouth

"Please don't try to deal with this snake yourself."

A West Tennessee homeowner got an unsettling surprise in a basement bathroom when they spotted a snake on the floor, before it quickly disappeared into the vanity.

While not every snake is venomous, there was reason to suspect this one was not harmless.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the original poster asked: "Juvenile pit viper?"

They said that the tail tip made them suspect the snake was either a cottonmouth or a copperhead. "Hoping it's not," they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Social media users responding in the r/whatsthissnake subreddit agreed that the snake appeared to be a cottonmouth, a venomous species that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency calls "relatively common in the aquatic habitats of western Tennessee."

"Please don't try to deal with this snake yourself," one commenter warned.

Others advised the poster to contact a professional snake relocator.

"I used a relocator for a cottonmouth in my back yard a few weeks ago. She came out quickly, taught my kids some fun snake facts and moved the chonky boy in no time," another shared.

Why does it matter?

A cottonmouth in a bathroom vanity is more than an unexpected sight. It is a safety concern, especially in homes with children, pets, or anyone who might reach into a dark cabinet without realizing what is inside.

The encounter also points to a broader pattern of humans and wildlife increasingly crossing paths in built environments. As neighborhoods expand, weather patterns shift, and homes provide cool hiding places, animals can end up in spaces they were never meant to occupy.

As for the cottonmouth, it may have been trying to regulate its body temperature — or simply move through territory fragmented by human development.

As the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency notes: "The aggressive nature projected onto Cottonmouths is greatly exaggerated. These snakes generally try to escape if encountered and escape in a random direction, thus occasionally coming at you rather than away."

What can I do?

If you ever find a venomous snake — or suspect there is one — indoors, the safest step is to keep your distance and contact animal control, a licensed wildlife removal service, or a local snake relocation expert. Do not try to grab it, corner it, or reach into the space where it disappeared.

It can also help to isolate the area as much as possible. Close the door, keep pets and children away, and monitor the space from a safe distance if you can.

After the animal has been removed, you can reduce the chances of another encounter by sealing gaps around doors, plumbing, vents, and foundations, trimming dense vegetation near the house, and addressing clutter or moisture that can attract prey such as frogs and rodents.

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