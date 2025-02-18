Customer appalled after inspecting meat products at grocery store: 'This is getting ridiculous'

A Costco shopper noticed a disturbing trend in the meat section at the end of 2024 and reached out to Reddit to determine whether others were experiencing the same thing.

What's happening?

In the r/Costco subreddit, the shopper said their local store had raised the prices for ribeye twice in December, and they suspected other types of meat were impacted, too.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Any idea what's going on? This is getting ridiculous," they asked, posting an image of the ribeye's label indicating it cost $14.49 per pound.

Other Redditors affirmed that they, too, had noticed increased prices.

"Farmers aren't increasing their herd sizes because costs are too high. We will be feeling this for at least 3 more years," one commenter suggested, highlighting how cattle inventory in the United States is the lowest it's been in a long time. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Jan. 1, 2024, inventory was the lowest ever to start a year since 1951.

Why is this concerning?

As another Redditor pointed out, meat prices aren't the only ones on the rise, and the issue isn't confined to retail giants like Costco — known for its reasonable pricing and bulk savings.

"It is not uncommon for commodities like dairy, produce, eggs, and meat prices to fluctuate both up and down, and obviously this is not just limited to foods sold at Costco," they wrote, noting that factors such as disease, feed costs, and extreme weather impact prices. (The latter two issues are both contributing to high beef prices, per NerdWallet.)

A warming planet is exacerbating these challenges. In Bayer's latest Farmer Voice survey, 61% of respondents revealed they experienced significant revenue loss over the past several years because of adverse weather, which rising temperatures have supercharged. They also reported an increased threat of crop damage from pests and disease.

What can be done about this?

Animal agriculture accounts for 65% of nitrous oxide pollution, per the University of Colorado Boulder. This gas has a global warming impact nearly 300 times greater than carbon dioxide.

Ultimately, bringing temperatures back into balance could help the world avoid the worst consequences of an unnaturally warmed climate, including growing food insecurity.

Fortunately for meat lovers, well-managed livestock can be part of a more sustainable future. For example, in Argentina, farmers raising livestock on native grasslands (which improves carbon sequestration) can receive a climate-friendly certification. And as the authors of one study in Animal Frontiers explained: "Sustainable livestock systems contribute to food security, economic and environmental stewardship, and sociocultural needs."

However, many households are beginning to eat less meat to reap health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke. Plant-based diets are easier on the wallet, too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



