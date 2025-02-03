Customer appalled after seeing food package at grocery chain: 'The amount ... I can afford per week'

This social media post brings attention to a broader conversation about food security and access to nutritious options.

A Canadian supermarket's tiny portion of beef is making waves on social media, highlighting how rising food costs are shrinking portion sizes and forcing people to cut back on red meat.

What's happening?

A Reddit user shared a photo of a small package containing only eight pieces of "beef stir fry from the hip" priced at $1.79 at a grocery store owned by Loblaws, one of Canada's biggest grocery chains.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo, posted to a subreddit focused on the rising cost of living, sparked discussion about food affordability.

"The amount of red meat I can afford per week," one commenter quipped about the meager portion.

Why is this concerning?

The rising cost of groceries affects millions across North America, pushing many households to modify their eating habits. This social media post brings attention to a broader conversation about food security and access to nutritious options.

While reducing red meat consumption can benefit both personal health and the environment, the ability to make sustainable food choices should come from individual agency rather than financial constraints.

Is Loblaws doing anything about this?

Loblaws has taken steps toward sustainability through initiatives like reducing food waste and implementing reusable packaging programs.

However, the company faces ongoing criticism about its pricing practices. In 2023, Loblaws appeared before a parliamentary committee to address concerns about grocery affordability in Canada.

What's being done about food costs more broadly?

Many communities are developing creative solutions to address food affordability.

Local farmers markets often accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and offer matching programs to make fresh produce more accessible. Food co-ops help members access quality ingredients at better prices through bulk purchasing. Community gardens and urban farming initiatives let people grow their own food while building connections with neighbors.

For those looking to maintain a balanced diet on a budget, switching to plant-based proteins like beans and lentils can reduce grocery bills while supporting environmental goals. Buying seasonal produce, joining community-supported agriculture programs, and learning preservation techniques like canning or freezing can stretch food budgets.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.