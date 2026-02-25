Officials double down on sweeping ban on troubling animal practice: 'Should be banned everywhere'

Costa Rica is permanently establishing its role in wildlife protection after officials doubled down on the country's sport hunting ban.

Costa Rica is a leader in conservation, protecting over 5% of the world's biodiversity. That's a lot, especially when you consider the country is only twice the size of the small state of Vermont. Now, according to a report from World Animal News, Costa Rica has made its hunting ban — initially enacted in 2012 — permanent for all wild animals within its borders.

Anyone caught violating the ban could face steep fines and possible prison time.

For the country's economy, which relies heavily on tourism, this is good news. A hunting ban that protects wild animals native to Costa Rica, such as jaguars and scarlet macaws, supports the nation's eco-tourism model. From guides and park rangers to family-run lodges and restaurants, many businesses and families rely on nature for income. It will also help curb illegal wildlife trafficking, making communities safer for residents and tourists.

Environmentally, by protecting animals from recreational hunting, Costa Rica safeguards species that play critical roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Thriving wildlife populations contribute directly to community well-being. Biodiverse forests support clean water, fertile soil, and pollinators that protect food systems.

Officials and supporters say that preserving wildlife ensures future generations can experience Costa Rica's stunning natural spaces, from rainforests to coastal habitats. Access to protected green spaces has also been linked to improved mental and physical health — in fact, Costa Rica is home to one of the world's few Blue Zones, where residents live significantly longer, healthier lives than the global average.

The ban also shows how nature can still support an economy without focusing on extraction. Rather than viewing wildlife as a resource for sport, Costa Rica has built an economy around conservation and wildlife appreciation. From rewilding forests with the help of pollinators to fighting against deforestation, decisions like this support both the land and the people of Costa Rica.

Commenters were on board with the decision. "Should be banned everywhere!" wrote one person on a Facebook post sharing the news. Another added, "Hopefully other countries will take notice."

A third summed up the decision, saying, "A true win for wildlife! Thank you!!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.