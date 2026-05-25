Phone camera reveals escaped coral snake napping beneath toilet in apartment bathroom

"I called my apartment maintenance, and they came and escorted him from the premises."

An apartment resident's missing coral snake turned up in one of the last places anyone would want to find it: in the narrow gap where the toilet tank meets the seat.

In a Reddit update, the snake owner said they followed advice from other users and turned to a Snake Discovery guide on escaped pet snakes.

One key tip stood out: the snake was likely to remain near its enclosure at first and could fit into surprisingly small hiding spots.

That led the resident back to the bathroom, where they searched more carefully.

Instead of reaching into tight spaces, they used a phone camera to inspect the narrow gap where the toilet tank meets the seat.

"I found the little culprit taking a nap," the original poster wrote. "I called my apartment maintenance, and they came and escorted him from the premises."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Photo Credit: Reddit



The update drew relieved reactions from commenters, including one who wrote: "I'm really glad you found it before a second round of bathroom surprise."

The story is startling because coral snakes are venomous, meaning a seemingly minor apartment mishap could have turned into a serious safety issue for the owner, neighbors, or maintenance workers.

It also highlights how many close encounters with animals are shaped by human activity.

In this case, the snake was a captive exotic pet living inside a human-built space, where plumbing fixtures, tight crevices, and shared housing can create unexpected hiding places.

When people keep wild or exotic animals in apartments or homes, a single escape can affect other residents, workers, and pets, especially in multi-unit buildings.

The post shows how quickly fear can spiral when an animal goes missing indoors. The discovery was unnerving, but it also underscores the value of calm, informed response over panic.

If a snake or other exotic pet escapes, experts and experienced keepers often recommend starting close to the enclosure. Many animals do not travel far right away, especially in the first day or so.

Check warm, dark, enclosed spaces first, and don't assume any space or crevice is too small. A phone camera can help inspect hard-to-see areas without a person having to put their hands where an animal may be hiding.

If the missing animal is venomous or you are unsure of the species, avoid handling it yourself. Contact building management, animal control, or a qualified professional.

Prevention matters, too. Secure enclosures, double-check latches, and think carefully before keeping exotic species in shared housing.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.