Person brushes teeth beside venomous coral snake for 5 minutes before spotting it

"The best course of action is to keep your distance."

A Reddit user had a very close call in the bathroom after they overlooked a venomous coral snake for nearly five minutes.

In a post on r/snakes, the original poster said, "I was brushing my teeth and dancing right next to this fella for about 5 minutes. Only noticed it when I was ready to leave the bathroom."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I understand its a coral [snake], so dangerous," the OP continued, "but Im a complete snake noob so not sure how lucky I got that he chose peace on that day."

Commenters largely agreed that the snake was indeed dangerous, as there are other species of snakes are similar but harmless.

Others pointed out that the OP was lucky coral snakes are generally not aggressive unless directly threatened.

One commenter responded, "As long as you didn't mess with him, you would have been okay."

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Another explained that this was a very close call. "Coral snakes are generally peaceful and will normally leave you alone if you leave them alone. Normally," they started. "However, their venom is powerfully neurotoxic and can definitely kill a human. If one of them thinks you are a danger and you are in range, you could be in big trouble. The best course of action is to keep your distance."

The subreddit's moderating team also stepped in to clarify that a popular rhyme to identify coral snakes from their nonvenomous counterparts only works in parts of North America.

As housing developments reshape landscapes, animals have to navigate more human-built spaces. That means more wildlife interactions can happen, and myths about them can lead to harm.

As for snake encounters, they can go wrong fast when fear takes over. A defensive animal is far more dangerous when cornered, surprised, or accidentally injured.

In areas where venomous snakes live, basic awareness can make a major difference. Looking before stepping, keeping floors clear, and staying calm during an encounter can help protect both people and wildlife.

Perimeter Wildlife Control recommends keeping your distance if you find a snake indoors. Do not try to trap it with your hands or get close for a better look. Keep children and pets away, and call local animal control or a wildlife removal professional if needed.

Sealing gaps under doors and checking around plumbing entry points can also make it harder for wildlife to slip inside.

Outdoors, keeping yards maintained and minimizing hiding spots can lower the odds of a surprise encounter. The goal is to reduce the chances that stressed animals and startled humans end up in the same place.

"As a heads up- if he was in your house and disappeared, he is probably still in your house," another commenter warned.

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