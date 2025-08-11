Researchers make concerning observation while tracking shark movements: 'Untold effects'

Scientists discovered an alarming trend in female angel sharks — they're not venturing to breeding grounds.

What's happening?

According to Phys.org, the research reveals that the Critically Endangered female angel sharks are skipping mating season to stay cool. A team of marine researchers, co-led by scientists at the Angel Shark Project: Canary Islands and Lancaster University, tracked their behavior with acoustic trackers over five years.

Photo Credit: iStock

Female sharks weren't visiting the traditional breeding grounds, specifically around La Graciosa Marine Reserve, in 2022. The water temperature was higher than normal, even during the cooler breeding season window.

They believe 72.5 degrees Fahrenheit may be the highest temperature female angel sharks can withstand. Water above that temperature deters female sharks, but the males still show up. Researchers theorize it's because females burn more energy due to their reproductive systems, which require more energy expenditure and metabolic processes.

Why are the angel shark's breeding habits important?

Female angel sharks are Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List. The sharks get caught in fishing equipment, reducing their populations. This trend in mating habits could further hurt the species.

Angel sharks are apex predators that regulate other fish populations, preventing overgrazing and protecting marine vegetation. Sharks also eat sick and weak animals, reducing diseases and weak bloodlines.

Furthermore, the angel sharks around the Canary Islands are part of the area's tourism. They entice snorkelers, boaters, and scuba divers, who drive the local economy.

If the angel shark species disappears, it would have consequences for humans and wildlife. Ecosystems could collapse, habitats could disintegrate, and human livelihoods could be threatened. Losing any species also weakens the planet's biodiversity, which can lead to extreme weather, disease outbreaks, and food or water scarcity.

Dr. David Jacoby, the study's principal investigator and a zoology lecturer at Lancaster University, said, "These more frequent and extreme heat waves are potentially the wildfires of the ocean and are having untold effects on marine species."

What's being done to help the angel sharks?

Initiatives like the Angel Shark Project help put these animals on protected species lists to ensure people face consequences for disturbing or harming them. Collecting data, like this study, also helps bolster conservation efforts.

Eva Meyers, Angel Shark Project co-lead and Leibniz Institute's Analysis of Biodiversity Change researcher, explained, "This study highlights exactly why long-term monitoring of critical habitats in the Canary Islands must be a key pillar of any effective marine biodiversity recovery plan."

But any actions to slow down changes to the climate can help these sharks and cool the ocean. From avoiding plastic to educating yourself on critical climate issues, every effort can help reduce pollution and protect these majestic animals.

