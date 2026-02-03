Officials take drastic action after concerning encounters between people and wild animals: 'A temporary measure'

"Allows me to coordinate with speed."

A municipal government in Japan has been engaging in a controversial wildlife management technique for over a decade, according to Kyodo News.

What's happening?

Nagano Prefecture has deployed hunters to maintain local bear populations.

The Komoro City Wildlife Control Team was formed in 2011 to manage deer populations through hunting. It also attempts to capture and relocate problem wildlife within its jurisdiction. When impossible, government hunter Yusuke Sakurai is forced to kill the animal.

"My role as both a hunter and city official allows me to coordinate with speed," he said, per Kyodo News. "About half my work is administrative, and half is field patrols."

There were 65 bear sightings in the city in the last fiscal year. In the current fiscal year, another 20 have already been made.

Why are bear populations important?

As natural habitat has eroded, wild animals of all sizes have been pushed into closer proximity to human settlements.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

In the case of bears, this can lead to dangerous situations, especially when food incentives are present. Ski resorts in Japan, urban areas, and woods have all been sites for human-bear encounters recently.

Over extended periods of exposure to human activity, bears can become overly comfortable with people and become aggressive in the search for food. This can lead to euthanizing, or in this case, government-approved culling.

What's being done to manage bear populations?

Hunting is luckily not seen as the only line of defense for managing Japanese bear populations.

"Improving bear habitats so they can find enough food is essential," Sakurai said, per Kyodo News. "But it takes time, so reducing numbers as a temporary measure is also necessary."

Taking local action is as easy as advocating for habitat protections. This ensures important wildlife like bears have access to all the resources they need without having to scrounge around human-occupied areas.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.