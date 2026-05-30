Scientists protecting bats and sharks win major conservation honor from National Geographic

The winners were selected for their "exceptional commitment to protecting biodiversity in their regions."

Two scientists working to protect often-misunderstood animals have earned one of conservation's highest honors, drawing attention to species that quietly help keep ecosystems and communities healthy.

The National Geographic Society selected Iroro Tanshi and Mauricio Hoyos Padilla for the 2026 National Geographic/Buffett Awards for Leadership in Conservation, EnviroNews Nigeria reported.

The annual awards, given in partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, recognize conservation leaders in Africa and Latin America. This year's honorees were recognized for work on endangered wildlife and habitats and for encouraging action on behalf of species at risk.

Tanshi, a Nigerian conservation ecologist, was recognized for work focused on threatened bats and other small mammals in West Africa. Hoyos Padilla, a Mexican marine biologist, was honored for three decades of shark science and conservation in the eastern Pacific. The announcement added that the two winners were selected for their "exceptional commitment to protecting biodiversity in their regions."

Tanshi's work includes the rediscovery of the short-tailed roundleaf bat after a 45-year gap in sightings and the creation of Nigeria's first national bat database.

Hoyos Padilla has authored more than 104 scientific papers and played a key role in both Mexico's Program of Action for the Conservation of the White Shark and the decree that created Revillagigedo National Park, North America's largest marine protected area.

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Bats help control insect populations and support biodiversity, while healthy shark populations help regulate marine food webs. When those systems begin to break down, the effects can ripple through fisheries, tourism, agriculture, and coastal communities.

Tanshi's work also addresses threats such as wildfires, habitat loss, and cave disruption, and she later expanded that fire-management work through the Tropical Fire Alliance. Hoyos Padilla's career includes science that informed policy, as protected marine areas can support fish populations and improve ocean health over time.

National Geographic praised both winners for their "outstanding dedication to protecting endangered wildlife, restoring critical habitats and inspiring public action to defend at-risk species."

The organization also called them "changemakers" and said the awards celebrate conservationists who serve as "role models and mentors to aspiring conservationists."

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