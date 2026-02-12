Expert sounds alarm over little-known issue impacting homeowners nationwide: 'It can cost a lot of money'

"It's best to get on top of it as soon as possible."

Connecticut homeowners are dealing with a surge of ice dams this winter as shifting temperatures turn melting rooftop snow into frozen blockages along gutters, reported NBC Connecticut.

What's happening?

After heavy snowfall and a string of smaller storms, roofing companies across Connecticut have been fielding nonstop calls about ice dams. These thick ridges of ice form when snow on a roof melts during warmer daytime hours and refreezes at the edges overnight.

Rob Gregory of JP Carroll Roofing said the ongoing weather pattern is making things worse.

"With temperatures rising then quickly dropping back down, it's no good," he said, per NBC Connecticut.

The frozen buildup traps water behind it, and that water can work its way beneath shingles and drip inside your home. Gregory said his crew has been working nonstop to clear snow from rooftops and prevent more damage.

Why are ice dams concerning?

The water that pools behind ice dams doesn't just sit there. It seeps into walls, ceilings, and insulation, leading to mold and structural problems that are expensive to repair.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"It can cost a lot of money so it's best to get on top of it as soon as possible," Gregory said, according to NBC Connecticut.

These kinds of dramatic temperature swings are becoming more common as our planet overheats. Warmer winters broken by sharp cold snaps create the exact freeze-thaw conditions that make ice dams so destructive.

When extreme weather events like these become more frequent, they strain homeowners and their families. Water-damaged homes can breed mold that triggers respiratory issues, and surprise repair bills can throw a household's finances into disorder.

What can I do about ice dams?

The single best step you can take is getting snow off your roof before it has a chance to melt and refreeze. If you're not comfortable doing it yourself, a professional roofing crew can handle it safely.

Outside of snow removal, improving your attic insulation helps keep heat from escaping through the roof, which reduces melting that kicks off the whole cycle. Keeping your gutters clean before winter hits gives meltwater a clear path off your roof, rather than letting it pool and freeze at the edges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.