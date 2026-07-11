Pet husky leaps onto charging bear's back to protect boy in driveway

In Torrington, Connecticut, a family's husky is being celebrated for thwarting a potential bear attack on a young boy.

The dramatic moment turned an ordinary day at home into a reminder of just how fearless — and protective — some family pets can be.

What happened?

Footage shared by WTNH and highlighted by People shows a bear dashing up a driveway toward a child outside the family's house.

The family's husky, Bella, races in from behind and redirects it away from the boy, while an adult shouts in the background to help scare it away.

Jeff Tazzara, the dog's owner and the boy's father, told WTNH that the husky usually puts itself between his children and unfamiliar people. After the bear encounter, her protective instincts were even clearer. As a reward, Tazzara said Bella would get to chow down on a T-bone steak.

"Dogs are the walking embodiment of loyalty. What a good girl!" one commenter remarked.

"This deserves a standing ovation," another gushed.

Why does it matter?

The episode captures how wild animals can appear in residential spaces with little warning, especially in neighborhoods where wooded areas and yards overlap. The husky's reaction was extraordinary, but experts say dog-bear encounters can go badly very quickly.

Wildlife biologist Jason Hawley of Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the Torrington incident went about as well as it could have: The child got away, the dog survived, and the bear retreated. But that is not always how these encounters end.

"Unfortunately it doesn't always work out that well, so we usually advise people to try to keep their dogs somewhat contained or keep an eye on them," Hawley told WTNH.

What can I do?

First, make sure you are aware of your surroundings. When you are outdoors, supervise young children, stay alert in driveways and yards, and keep pets secure.

If a bear has spotted you and your children, the National Park Service says you should pick up small children immediately, wave your arms, and loudly tell the bear to go away.

"Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone," the NPS advises. "... Do not make any loud noises or screams — the bear may think it's the sound of a prey animal."

If a bear repeatedly shows up in your neighborhood, you can report it to local wildlife officials.

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