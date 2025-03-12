Concerned beachgoer makes tragic discovery at water's edge: 'A sad sight to see'

A beach day in England took an unpleasant turn for one unsuspecting beachgoer after stumbling upon a dead eel.

What's happening?

A photo shared with BBC shows an entangled conger eel lying in the sand at Westward Ho! Beach in Devon, a county in southwest England.

Coral Smith, a marine awareness engagement officer for Devon Wildlife Trust, said conger eels are an important part of the marine ecosystem. Unfortunately, finding them entangled in fishing gear isn't a rare experience.

"It is often them washing up dead which gives us a chance to learn more about them," Smith said. "It is a sad sight to see, but it is really important."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, entanglement results in the death of hundreds of thousands of marine mammals and sea turtles every year. The animals may suffer physical injury, starve, or even drown when restricted by fishing gear.

Animals can also ingest or become entangled in plastic waste. Earth.org estimates that 13,000 to 15,000 pieces of plastic are dumped in the ocean every single day. That substantial amount of waste leads to 100,000 marine animal deaths each year.

Why is marine animal entanglement awareness important?

Marine animal entanglements are especially threatening to endangered species like North Atlantic right whales. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 70% of North Atlantic right whale deaths between 2015 and 2019 were caused by entanglement. Entanglements not only lead to whale deaths and injuries, but they also damage the whales' ability to produce calves.

NOAA Fisheries reports that there are only about 370 North Atlantic right whales remaining. The number of new calves born has been below average in recent years.

What's being done about marine animal entanglement?

NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources coordinates marine mammal entanglement response efforts in the United States. As for whales, a Large Whale Entanglement Response Network was created about thirty years ago to respond to entanglement reports.

NOAA Fisheries also has guidelines to follow if you spot an entangled animal out on the water. The agency recommends noting the GPS coordinates and contacting entanglement specialists immediately.

Using less plastic can also help reduce entanglements in the ocean. Consider ditching disposable items and switching to reusable ones instead.

