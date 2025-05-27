Family makes disturbing discovery during stroll through scenic trail: 'What kind of person thinks this is OK?'

"People seem to have forgotten that we all need to look out for each other."

An upsetting post in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating has left users dumbfounded at how careless some people can be about littering and the environment.

In the post, OP shares photos of what looks to be confetti scattered across a local public park. In their post, they asked, "What kind of person thinks this is OK?"

Multi-colored confetti is spread across the park, leaving an absolute mess that will likely not be able to be fully cleaned up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's even more upsetting is the fact that this occurred in what is supposed to be a beautiful public space for families to enjoy. OP explained, "Went for a walk with the family at an off-leash park with gorgeous views and someone decided they could just make a mess."

This post is a reminder that climate awareness begins with respecting nature. A scene like the one highlighted in the Reddit post is an unfortunate reminder that many people still do not have the respect for nature they need to meaningfully contribute to environmental change.

Human-wildlife interactions should result in a positive experience for both parties, not an abuse of nature. Littering to this degree affects the overall health of surrounding animals and plant species.

Many birds or small mammals are prone to eat confetti, thinking it is food. As a result, the confetti can often take the lives of many animals due to its thick paper and plastic material.

Cases like this also affect other people's enjoyment of nature, which OP makes clear by their remarks.

The comments under the post were filled with disgruntled users who were immensely disappointed with this scene.

"People seem to have forgotten that we all need to look out for each other and our planet, not just themselves," one user noted.

Another pointed out: "It's not just littering. I've seen birds eat confetti. They are likely to suffer horribly or die if they eat too much paper."

