Scientists sound alarm over health risks posed by routine gardening practice: 'Urgent action is needed'

Compost is full of essential nutrients that can help plants grow. But one group of scientists warned that it's also full of microplastics, endangering our food systems and health.

What's happening?

Australian researchers collected samples from 11 composting facilities in Victoria, finding that each kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) of compost contained between 1,500 and 16,000 microplastic particles.

The team summarized their study for The Conversation, estimating that between 2.7 and 206 tonnes (about 2.98-227 tons) of microplastics are transported to Australian agricultural land from compost each year.

Most of the microplastic particles they found were "microfibres," which usually come from synthetic fabrics, and "microfragments," which come from larger plastics.

The researchers also analyzed bin bags, which are often used for composting, finding their characteristics similar to some of the microfabrics found in the compost. They said plastic particles may be coming from other sources as well, including plastic containers and bags.

Why is this research important?

"These microplastics can harm soil and plant health and eventually enter food crops, potentially posing a risk to humans," the researchers said.

Meanwhile, microplastics are building up all around us, coming from sources like plastic bottles, takeout containers, synthetic clothing, and food packaging.

Scientists are still trying to sort out the health impacts of these tiny plastic particles, but studies suggest they could be linked to various lung disorders, serious pregnancy complications, and dementia, among other illnesses.

Researchers who conducted the new Australia-based study also pointed out that research has shown that microplastics can alter soil structure, limit plant growth, hinder the cycling of nutrients, and disrupt microbial communities.

What's being done about microplastics?

According to the research team, the study "underscores the need to better understand what happens to microplastics during the composting processes, and how microplastics affect soil health."

They also called for more regulation in Australia, which lacks national standards for regulating microplastics in processed organics.

"To address this serious environmental issue, urgent action is needed," they asserted, suggesting that authorities take steps to limit the flow of microplastics into compost, including developing guidelines for composting facilities, waste management companies, and households.

You can help by reducing your use of single-use plastics, which degrade into microplastics over time. Meanwhile, scientists are finding new ways to break down plastic, such as using hungry wax worms, and plastic alternatives are even gaining traction.

