Residents celebrate innovative project to help hungry neighbors: 'They just help themselves'

"The way it's supposed to be."

A community garden in Virginia is thriving thanks to the dedication of local volunteers and the enthusiasm of the youngsters who participate in the program.

WDBJ 7 reported that the garden in Giles County is located in a low-income area where homegrown produce is freely available to locals. Giles Community Garden founder Charlie Herbert explained that all the food grown in the garden is given away for free and that the garden is open day or night.

"They just help themselves, which is the way it's supposed to be," Giles said.

The program's other primary goal is to educate young people about the value of gardening and healthy eating. They receive eight weeks of instruction for local volunteers, and in the news segment, one pair of siblings showed off their impressive grasp of gardening principles, such as companion planting.

"The marigolds have a potent smell, so it keeps the deer away," Emma Proof said.

Smarts evidently run in the family, as Emma's brother Will talked a reporter through how they use protective covering for sweet potatoes to keep deer from pilfering them.

The program is made possible by volunteers and the support of local businesses. The story highlights the extraordinary work being done in communities nationwide. Gardening brings several health benefits and supports beneficial pollinators, too.

Growing your own food saves money on ever-increasing grocery bills, and those homegrown veggies retain more nutrients than the produce found in supermarkets. They also taste much better because they can be picked at peak ripeness rather than for longevity. For example, tomatoes are often harvested while still green and ripened artificially with ethylene gas.

Charlie Herbert expressed hope that his program would help lead to positive and lifelong changes for the youngsters: "If I can grab the kids early and change and train their palates to eat well, there's a good chance that they might be able to stay healthy for the long term."

