Senior center launches innovative program to boost residents' health: 'Part of survival needs'

"It's the basis for us to survive."

A community garden in Philadelphia is giving seniors nutritious food and a sense of belonging.

The Southwest Senior Center's Gardening Club, a project of the nonprofit Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, invites older Philadelphians to grow together and take home their harvest. The program not only helps provide seniors with fresh, healthy food, but it also provides an important social avenue for them.

Billy Penn summarized the program, along with other initiatives from PCA that aim to make sure older folks are meeting their nutritional requirements. For instance, the organization offers healthy meals that are specially crafted to meet one-third of an older adult's recommended dietary intake. These are delivered to homes and served at 28 senior centers throughout the city.

"In Maslow's hierarchy, food is part of survival needs," Monique Dowd of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Nursing told Billy Penn. "It's the basis for us to survive. And in terms of the elderly, I think it can be very challenging. On one side, people are living longer, which sounds great, but then on the other side, the quality of life isn't always the way that we dream it to be as we age."

For instance, as people age, it can be difficult to fight muscle loss. Health professionals recommend adequate protein intake and exercise to combat this problem. However, one study that looked at the diets of nearly 12,000 individuals aged 51 and older found that approximately 46% didn't meet daily protein recommendations.

Limiting the intake of ultra-processed foods can also reduce the risk for health concerns such as diabetes and hypertension, Dowd added.





Eating more fresh-grown veggies is good for the health of the planet, too, as it helps avoid trips to the grocery store to purchase produce that may have been transported from hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

Making sure seniors meet their nutritional needs is especially relevant in Philadelphia, which PCA's public relations specialist Bill Conallen said faces food insecurity challenges due to it being "one of the poorest big cities in the country."

While the types of foods we eat can make a big impact on our health as we age, community gardening programs like the one at Philadelphia's Southwest Senior Center have another benefit. According to a University of Colorado study, people who garden are healthier than those who don't, as they're eating more fiber and getting more physical activity.

Plus, "Social engagement is also very much part of the whole person's wellness," Dowd told Billy Penn. "So keeping them socially engaged is just as important as giving them nutrient-dense meals."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.