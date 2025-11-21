Landscapers share photos after creating beautiful solution to garden drainage issue: 'Perfect'

A community garden project brought a Maryland neighborhood together.

Langley Park in Maryland is somewhat lacking in green spaces, but after receiving a grant of $100,000 from Nature Forward, the neighborhood is building a community space as well as a rain garden. WTOP News covered the efforts of local people working together to create an inviting spot for everyone.

Drainage is an issue in the area, so the addition of a rain garden is an innovative way to prevent flooding. By having a shallow area of ground filled with plants that can survive waterlogging, run-off water can drain from rooftops and driveways onto the plants, leading to a thriving nature spot instead of flood-prone areas.

Growing native plants has a whole host of benefits, both for the Langley Park community garden and also for your own yard. While having a complete garden transformation isn't possible for everyone, even just planting a few native plants like clover and buffalo grass can help you save time and money.

Native lawns require much less maintenance and watering, so they can lower your water bills. They also help create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators and can turn your yard into a haven for bees, butterflies, and birds.

As well as this, the addition of a green space can only be a good thing for the Maryland community. Scientists have often touted the benefits that being in nature can have on both mental and physical health.

The community gardens were built outside the headquarters of the immigrant advocacy organization CASA. Alice Sturm, the director of restoration for Nature Forward, spoke to WTOP News and called the area "the perfect place to demonstrate conservation landscaping."

The director of education for CASA, Shannon Wilk, commented to WTOP News on the importance of this garden project in the local neighborhood. "They want a community gathering place where they can be safe and in community with each other."

